Quiz! Can you name every French player to play in a Champions League final?

PSG became just the second French team to win the Champions League with their 5-0 hammering of Inter Milan in this years final.

Despite this, French players have lit up the competition for the last three decades, often playing pivotal roles in sides winning the trophy.

Can you name every French player to have played in the Champions League final? We certainly hope so! Scroll down to get involved in this big quiz...

With just 12 minutes on the clock, we need you to name the 85 French players to have played in the Champions League final between 1992 and present day.

It's a niche one, this time. We're looking to test your knowledge and keep you sharp in the off-season, so rack your brain and get to work.

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a fountain of ball knowledge

