Blanc hints PSG could move for Ben Arfa

Laurent Blanc has admitted Nice attacker Hatem Ben Arda could be an "interesting" option for Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international's contract with Nice expires at the end of the season and his fine performances in 2015-16 have seen him linked with a number of big clubs in recent months.

Ben Arfa himself stated this month that he would be open to a move to the Ligue 1 champions and Blanc has now responded to the 28-year-old's flirt.

"Hatem is an amazing player," Blanc said at a news conference.

"All good players could be interesting for PSG, that's the message I deliver to all players, to Hatem and others.

"All the talented players that we could approach or advertise themselves, we will keep an eye on them.

"Although we will obviously not sign every one of them."