PSG considering world record €250m bid for Chelsea star Cole Palmer: report
PSG are deliberating over a Cole Palmer deal that would rock the footballing world
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering an earth-shattering £250m bid for Chelsea forward Cole Palmer.
The two sides recently met Stateside for the Club World Cup final, which saw the 23-year-old net twice in the Blues’ triumphant 3-0 victory over Les Parisiens.
It was a match that got the decision-makers at PSG thinking very big thoughts.
PSG eyeing groundbreaking €250m move for Cole Palmer
Palmer has experienced an incredible couple of years since breaking out of Manchester City’s academy, marking his debut Chelsea season in the Premier League with 22 goals and 11 assists and following that up last term with 24 goal involvements in the league.
He has, at times, carried the west London side in a way that defies his youth, in turn making any thoughts of prizing him away from his contract, set to run until 2033, seem scarcely achievable.
But if any club can, you wouldn’t bet against it being PSG, who are believed to be considering tabling a package worth a jaw-dropping €250m, according to Fichajes.
That deal, should it progress, would surpass the French side’s signing of Neymar in 2017, who still holds the record for being the most expensive player of all time at €222m.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
PSG have never been accused of being shy when it comes to spending, but they will be feeling particularly flush this summer after clinching their first UEFA Champions League title and adding another £78.4m to their coffers through the Club World Cup.
Despite rumblings of the big-money offer, the Spanish outlet reports that Chelsea are not considering a sale “under any circumstances” and that Palmer is happy with the Blues.
In FourFourTwo’s view, there is a long distance between having an idea for an offer and actually seeing the player holding up the shirt of his potential new team.
There is no doubt Palmer is worth a pretty penny given his recent record, lengthy contract, and age, but if €250m is not enough to get Chelsea to the table, then it would seem the 23-year-old truly is not for sale.
Moreover, a move like this would seemingly fly in the face of PSG’s renewed, and almost instantly successful, strategy of recruiting young talents to develop in the French capital, rather than dropping incredible sums on the world’s current top talents.
Palmer is valued at €120m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.