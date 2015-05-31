Blanc hoping for FFP boost

Laurent Blanc is hoping a relaxation in UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules will enable Paris Saint-Germain to achieve even more success next season, after they completed an historic domestic treble with victory in Saturday's Coupe de France final.

Edinson Cavani scored the only goal of the game at the Stade de France as PSG made hard work of seeing off Ligue 2 Auxerre and adding to a trophy haul for 2014-15 that already included the Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue titles.

The only available silverware PSG failed to claim this season was the UEFA Champions League, as they exited Europe's premier club competition at the quarter-final stage for a third year running.

Blanc's men were hampered in Europe by FFP sanctions, but may find life easier next term after UEFA president Michel Platini hinted that regulations could be "eased".

"The financial fair play bothers us in what we want to do. I hope it will soon be moderated to allow us to do what we want," said Blanc.

"Many believe that Paris will not be a big club until it has won the Champions League. For me that is wrong - PSG is already a big club. And one day it will win."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes the rules are unfair and said on Saturday: "It is truly impossible to continue with FFP next year."

Blanc, meanwhile, hailed his side for responding to criticism of their performances earlier in the campaign.

He told reporters: "You worried, posed questions, challenged the group, spoke of the departure of the coach, but we took the points.

"And then in the second half of the season, we accelerated and in this 59th match we won the Coupe de France, without being brilliant, but we did it anyway.

"When you win a Coupe de France final, you only keep the result and the joy of your players.

"We will not analyse this game, which was far from the best of our season."