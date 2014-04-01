Blanc issues Hazard warning to his PSG side

The Belgian has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's Premier League title-chasers and Blanc, whose charges sit top of Ligue 1 ahead of this week's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg showdown, is wary of the danger that he will pose.

"Eden Hazard is a player that always impresses me, he has progressed a lot since arriving at Chelsea," he said of the player who made a big impact in France with Lille.

"Chelsea are a team who are very strong defensively and efficient in attack.

"They are a side which seldom concedes, while we score a lot - it will be an interesting match tomorrow."

Blanc called for patience as the club seek to join Europe's recognised heavyweights, starting with the challenge of bettering last year's quarter-final marker.

PSG were beaten on away goals by Barcelona in the last eight in 2013 but Blanc feels that the French champions have made progress since then.

"It is very exciting for a coach to be part of a project like that of Paris Saint-Germain," he said.

"It will take a little time to become a great European club, we're getting there one step at a time."