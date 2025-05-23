Chelsea accept star midfielder can leave amid PSR concerns: report

Enzo Maresca could soon lose one of his key midfielders

Chelsea are no strangers to spending heavily in the transfer market, especially since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge.

But the latest reveal on one of their key players suggests that their years of seeming financial freedom could be catching up to them.

There may soon be a headline departure from the Blues.

Real Madrid could test Chelsea’s resolve in shock transfer move

Maresca has had no shortage of resources in his first season with Chelsea, but could soon be on the other side of a transfer saga (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big transfer fees and long contracts for young players has been the recurring theme for the Blues over the past few years, worrying less about selling players other than fringe players deemed surplus to requirements.

That could soon change with Real Madrid’s eyes set on one of their main stars.

Enzo Fernandez has been a vital player for Maresca at Chelsea (Image credit: Alamy)

According to TEAMtalk, Los Blancos are targeting Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who holds the record for being the most expensive Premier League player of all time.

The Argentinian is a priority for Madrid, according to the site, following news that Luka Modric is to depart the Spanish giants after the Club World Cup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maresca is thought to view Fernandez as one of his key players, the 24-year-old having made 44 appearances in all competitions this year, but PSR fears along with a need to refresh other areas of the squad means a big offer from Madrid would give Chelsea pause for thought.

For that reason, TEAMtalk report that the Blues would listen to offers for most of their squad, with Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer the only two off limits.

Fernandez is one of the most expensive players in the history of the game (Image credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Chelsea’s heavy spending was always likely to catch up with them, so it’s little surprise to hear that they may be forced to sell a player Maresca would rather keep.

A midfield pair consisting of Fernandez and Caicedo, who both cost north of £100m, is a significant amount of value to hold in a squad with PSR pressure breathing down your neck; it was always likely to come to this.

The Blues do have the likes of Romeo Lavia in reserve, though, so we’re sure they’ll be fine.

Fernandez is valued at €75m, according to Transfermarkt. Chelsea next face Nottingham Forest when Premier League action returns this weekend for the final time this season.