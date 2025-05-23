Chelsea accept star midfielder can leave amid PSR concerns: report
Chelsea may be forced to part with one of their most valuable players as financial restrictions loom large
Chelsea are no strangers to spending heavily in the transfer market, especially since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge.
But the latest reveal on one of their key players suggests that their years of seeming financial freedom could be catching up to them.
There may soon be a headline departure from the Blues.
Real Madrid could test Chelsea’s resolve in shock transfer move
Big transfer fees and long contracts for young players has been the recurring theme for the Blues over the past few years, worrying less about selling players other than fringe players deemed surplus to requirements.
That could soon change with Real Madrid’s eyes set on one of their main stars.
According to TEAMtalk, Los Blancos are targeting Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who holds the record for being the most expensive Premier League player of all time.
The Argentinian is a priority for Madrid, according to the site, following news that Luka Modric is to depart the Spanish giants after the Club World Cup.
Maresca is thought to view Fernandez as one of his key players, the 24-year-old having made 44 appearances in all competitions this year, but PSR fears along with a need to refresh other areas of the squad means a big offer from Madrid would give Chelsea pause for thought.
For that reason, TEAMtalk report that the Blues would listen to offers for most of their squad, with Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer the only two off limits.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Chelsea’s heavy spending was always likely to catch up with them, so it’s little surprise to hear that they may be forced to sell a player Maresca would rather keep.
A midfield pair consisting of Fernandez and Caicedo, who both cost north of £100m, is a significant amount of value to hold in a squad with PSR pressure breathing down your neck; it was always likely to come to this.
The Blues do have the likes of Romeo Lavia in reserve, though, so we’re sure they’ll be fine.
Fernandez is valued at €75m, according to Transfermarkt. Chelsea next face Nottingham Forest when Premier League action returns this weekend for the final time this season.
