Blanc plays down Trapp injury fears

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Laurent Blanc insists he has no serious concerns over goalkeeper Kevin Trapp ahead of his side's crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown with Manchester City on Tuesday.

Trapp was replaced at half-time during PSG's 2-0 win over Guingamp on Saturday following a heavy collision with team-mate Layvin Kurzawa and the hosts' Marcus Coco midway through the first half, with Blanc confirming the German picked up a thigh injury.

But the Frenchman remains relaxed over the situation, adding that he does not expect Trapp to spend an extended period on the sidelines.

He told InfoSport+ after the game: "There is no particular concern about Trapp. We will check on the status of his thigh tomorrow. He is already being cared for."

With the Ligue 1 title already sewn up, Blanc made nine changes from the side held to a 2-2 first-leg draw by Manchester City in midweek, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel Di Maria and Thiago Silva all rested.

Despite finding themselves under pressure during an open first half, Blanc's much-changed side eventually saw themselves home courtesy of Lucas Moura's second-half brace.

And Blanc could not hide his satisfaction at the performance, particularly in light of an increasingly crowded fixture list.

"This game was very poorly placed and difficult to prepare for," he added.

"I'm very happy with the match, I took a lot of pleasure. Congratulations to the youngsters."

While Tuesday's trip to Manchester will undoubtedly mark the return of PSG's big names, Blanc hinted that some members of Saturday's team may have also earned the right to be involved.

"There are players who have played here who will play on Tuesday against City," he said.