Blanc pleased with PSG response in Sochaux romp

The Ligue 1 champions were stunned by a 2-0 loss on Wednesday night that saw them fail to equal a club record of 27 league games without defeat.

But the Parisian giants put that setback behind them by putting Sochaux to the sword at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Thiago Silva put the leaders in front after 14 minutes, then Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani got in on the act before the prolific Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped himself to a late double.

That victory put them four points clear of second-place Lille - who have a game in hand - and Blanc praised the attitude of his players.

He said: "After Evian, it was all conscience for not having put all the ingredients to win this game.

"There was no revolt. The next day, we were all eager to get a 'real' football field to prove that it was an accident and not the beginning of a difficult journey. I say bravo to the players, they gave the response."

Lavezzi scored for the first time since August and Blanc picked out the Argentina forward for praise after he ended his goal drought.

He said: "It was good, better, much better. I am strict with him since beginning of the season because he can do better and he agrees with me.

"He worked physically for reassurance. He did a lot of work over the last 10 days and it paid off."