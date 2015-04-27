Blanc: PSG can cope with physical demands

Laurent Blanc is sure Paris Saint-Germain are ready to cope with "physical fatigue" in their bid to complete a domestic treble.

French champions PSG are second in Ligue 1, level on points with Lyon with a game in hand against relegation-threatened Metz on Tuesday.

The capital club have already won the Coupe de la Ligue and are in the final of the Coupe de France.

PSG also made the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League where they were defeated over two legs by Barcelona.

There was no sign of the hectic schedule affecting PSG in their 6-1 battering of Lille last time out, and Blanc believes it is in his team's nature to always want to attack.

"We are the team in the championship that has played the most matches, there is a physical and nervous fatigue," he said.

"But against Lille we did not just want to manage the game, we wanted to continue attacking. What is essential is to win."

PSG and Lyon may be neck-and-neck in the league, but Blanc insists he is paying no attention to the result of their rivals.

"Lyon have had their journey, PSG their own," he added. "We'll see at the end who had the best season.

"There is no difference to us. We only focus on the opponents of PSG and not Lyon. We have to focus primarily on ourselves.

"We only have one goal during the coming weeks, the championship and I think we are ready for the challenge."