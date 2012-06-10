Blanc still playing down French chances

The relaxed 46-year-old gave a virtuoso performance as the foreign media gathered at the Donbass Arena on Sunday to hear his views on everything from his team's chances ahead of beating old rivals England to, somewhat bizarrely, Nicolas Anelka.

"The French team don't have the same ambitions as Spain or Germany at the start of these European Championship," he said.

"In terms of our results over the last few years, France have not retained our place in European or world football.

"We have to look at what's clear. It's the reality.

"People say we're favourites in the group, but I don't agree with that. We were in the fourth pot in the draw, and that means something. It's an open group. France, England, Ukraine and Sweden can all legitimately believe they can get into the latter stages."

KEEN STUDENT

Blanc, who spent two years of his long career in England with Manchester United, also said the match provided a contrast of footballing philosophies between two teams with plenty in common.

Seven of the French squad play in the Premier League and Blanc remains a keen student of the English game.

"Essentially, the fact I played in England for two years means I know the English players' mentality.

"I just saw Gary Neville [his former United team-mate] a few minutes ago, now coaching with the national team.

"I know what to expect in terms of spirit and strength in the tackles. They'll be like that tomorrow, maybe even more so.

"We've watched their last two friendly games. We didn't learn they were very committed - we knew that - but if they play in the same way they'll drop back, have a bank of four with some quick players, and try and hit us on the break.

"We need to be wary of that, and make sure we're not caught off guard. If there's space in behind, they'll counter-attack. Steven Gerrard is a great passer of the football, too."

France, like England, have had injury worries with second- choice goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and midfielders Yann M'Vila and Blaise Matuidi all unlikely to be considered for selection.

"The three players are available, but picking them would be a risk, but if you're not willing to take risks you may as well not take part," Blanc said.

"I think it'll be difficult for those three players to start the game, but they could possibly - even probably - be ready for the rest of the group."

He was also asked whether he had considered selecting Anelka in his squad.

The striker's international career was effectively ended by an 18-match ban handed out by the French FA after he was sent home from the World Cup campaign in South Africa two years ago and he is now playing out his career in China.

Smiling warmly at the Chinese reporter who asked the question, Blanc replied; "Well, it's a question like any other... as you know, he's an excellent player, but we didn't have this problem because he was suspende