Blanc wishes PSG successor luck

Laurent Blanc has wished his successor good luck after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain was announced on Monday.

Former France coach Blanc spent three years at the PSG helm, guiding the club to a trio of Ligue 1 titles and completing a second successive domestic treble last season.

However, failure to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League during his tenure led to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi branding 2015-16 "a failure".

Blanc has subsequently left his position at the Parc des Princes and was gracious in his parting words.

11 - Laurent Blanc has won 11 titles in all comps with Paris, the most for a manager of the Parisian club. Exit. June 27, 2016

"My collaboration with PSG ends today," the 50-year-old said in a statement to AFP.

"I would like to thank all the people who've worked alongside me.

"I spent three seasons here that were fulfilling on a human and professional level, littered with numerous trophies.

"I wish the best for PSG and its supporters as well as good luck for my successor."

Unai Emery is widely tipped to take up the role.