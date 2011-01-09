Blanco follows Cristaldo to Ukraine

Blanco, 22, has joined from Lanus while 21-year-old Cristaldo's transfer from Velez Sarsfield was announced last week. Both interrupted their holidays to attend an official presentation on Sunday.

"Metalist Kharkiv have made tremendous progress in the last five years transforming themselves into a big club," said Blanco, who scored 19 goals in 140 matches for Lanus and made his senior international debut in 2009.

Metalist are third in the Ukraine championship after 19 games, 14 points behind leaders Shakhtar Donetsk and two behind Dynamo Kiev.