Blanc to stay on as PSG coach after title win

PSG's second successive Ligue 1 crown was secured shortly before they kicked off against Rennes on Wednesday, due to Monaco's failure to beat Guingamp.

The gloss was taken off their celebrations somewhat when they were stunned 2-1 by Philippe Montanier's men, suffering a first home league defeat in 30 matches.

However, that did not stop the party at the Parc des Princes, with Al-Khelaifi adding to the jubilant mood as he revealed that Blanc will continue his reign in charge.

"Laurent Blanc will be with us next year, that's for sure," Al-Khelaifi told CanalPlus .

Meanwhile, left-back Maxwell insisted that the loss to Rennes - which came via first-half goals from Foued Kadir and Paul-Georges Ntep - would not dampen the title triumph.

"We've had a great season but unfortunately today didn't go our way," he told SporTV . "Credit to Rennes, they defended very well, got so many bodies behind the ball.

"We kept trying but we ending up losing. It happens. But this result doesn't spoil the whole campaign, which has been wonderful. All season long, it's been great.

"The (atmosphere in the) stadium today was incredible. Just listen to it."

Centre-back Alex added: "We knew (before kick-off) that we were champions, but we wanted to celebrate the title with a victory.

"We battled, we kept trying, but it didn't happen for us. We had a lot of possession and a lot of chances, but the ball just wouldn't go in.

"But it’s more about the whole season. We've worked hard for the title and today its ours."

A Ligue 1 winners' medal was not the only thing Maxwell had to celebrate.

The 32-year-old was included in Brazil's squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup ahead of in-form Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis.

"I'm really, really pleased," Maxwell added. "A (Ligue 1) title and a World Cup (call-up) in the same day.

"It was really nerve-racking. We were in the hotel. I went to Thiago Silva's room and we watched the announcement together. I was really nervous. It's really emotional."