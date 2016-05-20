Ibrahimovic has hardly trained all week, reveals Blanc

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has struggled to train all week due to a calf problem ahead of his final match for Paris Saint-Germain against rivals Marseille in Saturday's Coupe de France final.

Head coach Laurent Blanc revealed his striker has worked separately from the rest of the squad in the build-up to the match at Stade de France, although he will still play in the showpiece event.

Ibrahimovic, 34, has enjoyed an astonishing season, scoring 48 times in all competitions to put PSG within one match of winning back-to-back domestic trebles.

But the Sweden international – PSG's record goalscorer – will leave after the match against Marseille having announced he will not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Blanc said: "Zlatan has not been training much this week because he has been feeling pain in his calf. He has done a lot of his work inside.

"But he has got the mental fortitude to be able to play. For a game like this, he can do it on motivation and spirit alone. He has huge mental strength.

"He and the other players will give everything they have to win. They have a winner's mentality, which is exactly what you need to win finals."

Ibrahimovic is looking to add a second Coupe de France medal to the four Ligue 1 crowns and three Coupe de la Ligues he has won since signing from AC Milan in 2012.