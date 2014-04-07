Blanc vows to attack Chelsea

The Ligue 1 champions and leaders head to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday with a two-goal lead following last week's 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

However, despite the fact PSG are well placed to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 1995 and are without top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who injured his hamstring in the first leg, coach Blanc has no intention of setting his team out merely to stop Chelsea.

"We've not come here to have Chelsea dictate the game and dominate us, the best way to play and approach is to have the ball and create chances," he said on Monday.

"We have a certain philosophy to our play, we believe in certain things,

"I have always believed taking a game to the opposition is the best way of winning trophies.

"Our philosophy is an attacking one, we like to keep the ball and pose problems to our opposition."

Blanc went on to say PSG's Qatari owners are eager for continental success, but denied he is under pressure to win the Champions League this season.

"Yes we want to win the Champions League," he added. "That's been stated publicly, but this is a competition that is very tough to win, I think one day we'll be able to win it.

"There is real ambition to win the Champions League as quickly as possible, but this can often take time.

"Chelsea is a good example who despite investing an enormous amount of money took a long time to win the trophy."