Blanco set to make acting debut

That will be the 37-year-old's role in a television drama series as he makes his acting debut while still playing football for second division Irapuato.

"This is a big challenge for me, it's a new stage (in my life)," Blanco said at his presentation as an actor in the series that will start airing late next month.

"I know I'll be criticised, people will make fun of me, but I don't care, I'll give it all my efforts and I know I'll come through," said the thick-skinned and outspoken Blanco, who played in his third World Cup in South Africa this year.

The charismatic Blanco, one of Mexico's greatest players, will be acting opposite Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme who caused a stir wherever she went during the World Cup as she followed her national team to the quarter-finals.

Television drama series are the main strength of Mexico's Televisa, the biggest Spanish language broadcasters in the world.

Blanco, who slammed the Mexican Football Federation at the weekend for suspending two players for six months and fining 11 others for a party they held after a friendly against Colombia this month, has played in the second division since returning from two years with Chicago Fire in the United States in 2009.

