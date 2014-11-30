Blatter certain of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The competition's bidding process has been shrouded in controversy ever since the decision was taken to award the event to Qatar in 2010, with question marks also raised over the ability to host the finals in the likely sweltering temperatures of June and July.

A report from former United States attorney Michael Garcia into the bidding process for the next two World Cups, in Russia and Qatar, was then released earlier this month as the issue came to the fore once again.

With that report the subject of an appeal by Garcia due to what he felt were "erroneous representations of the facts", further allegations were made by a British newspaper on Sunday.

It cast doubt on certain parts of the process, including allegations that corruption had played a part in the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Despite the reports, which came about after the publication of material from the House of Commons Culture Media and Sport select committee, Blatter stated his belief that Qatar 2022 would go ahead as planned.

"2022, it is Qatar, ladies and gentleman," he told Asian Football Confederation delegates on Sunday.

"Believe me, with all that has been said around the world by whom? Those not involved with what happens in football.

"The World Cup in 2022 will be played in Qatar."