Quiz! Can you name every nation to have bid for the World Cup?
As we gear up for the 23rd edition of the World Cup, can you remember where each of the previous tournaments have been held... and those countries that didn't quite get the competition?
It's that time again when we at FourFourTwo pick your brains with one of our famous football quizzes - and this one is all about the World Cup.
The 23rd edition of the tournament will take place next next summer, with the USA, Canada and Mexico all sharing co-host duties.
This will be the first time that three nations have joined up to host a single tournament and we thought this was fertile ground for our latest quiz.
This is a simple one - name every nation to have bid for the World Cup, from the first edition way back in 1930 up until 2034, which has already been awarded
There's a total of 37 countries to name and we've put 10 minutes on the clock. If you're struggling with any, simply log in to Kwizly for a hint.
Don't forget you can comment with your scores below and then send this quiz over to your mates, so you can earn more football knowledge bragging rights.
Best of luck!
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
