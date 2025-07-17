Quiz! Can you name every nation to have bid for the World Cup?

It's that time again when we at FourFourTwo pick your brains with one of our famous football quizzes - and this one is all about the World Cup.

The 23rd edition of the tournament will take place next next summer, with the USA, Canada and Mexico all sharing co-host duties.

This will be the first time that three nations have joined up to host a single tournament and we thought this was fertile ground for our latest quiz.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) Quiz! Name the 25 Americans with the most Premier League appearances

This is a simple one - name every nation to have bid for the World Cup, from the first edition way back in 1930 up until 2034, which has already been awarded

There's a total of 37 countries to name and we've put 10 minutes on the clock. If you're struggling with any, simply log in to Kwizly for a hint.

Don't forget you can comment with your scores below and then send this quiz over to your mates, so you can earn more football knowledge bragging rights.

Best of luck!

