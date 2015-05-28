Blatter skips FIFA Medical Conference

Sepp Blatter was not present at a FIFA Medical Conference he was due to attend on Thursday amid the scandal that has rocked the governing body.

The FIFA president had been due to speak at the event in Zurich, but a spokesman revealed that the 79-year-old had pulled out due to "obvious reasons".

Blatter on Wednesday welcomed investigations launched into allegations of corruption in world football, following a day on which FIFA was thrown into crisis.

The governing body is in turmoil after 14 people - including nine FIFA officials - were indicted on charges of racketeering, conspiracy and corruption by Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice, following a request by United States authorities.

Seven of those charged were arrested in a dawn raid on a hotel in Zurich earlier in the day.

They were later named as FIFA vice-presidents Jeffrey Webb and Eugenio Figueredo, along with executive committee member Eduardo Li, development officer Julio Rocha, attache to the CONCACAF president Costas Takkas, CONMEBOL executive committee member Rafael Esquivel and FIFA organising committee member Jose Maria Marin.

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner and ex-executive committee member Nicolas Leoz complete the line-up of indicted FIFA officials.

Blatter is due to stand against Prince Ali bin Al Hussein on Friday, but UEFA called for the presidential elections to be postponed.