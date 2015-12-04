Boateng 'close to AC Milan deal'

Kevin-Prince Boateng is close to securing his release from Schalke and agreeing a deal to re-join AC Milan, his agent has confirmed.

The midfielder has already been training and playing in friendlies with Milan for over two months after being suspended by the Bundesliga club following May's 2-0 defeat at Cologne.

Boateng's representative Federico Pastorello has now revealed a deal to bring an early end his contract with Schalke – which expires at the end of the season – is in the pipeline, which would clear the path for him to represent Sinisa Mihajlovic's side from January.

"We have taken an important first step and now we look to end the agreement with Schalke in the next few days," Pastorello told MilanNews.

"Once that is done, we will find an agreement with Milan. The coach has confirmed that he wants him and that was the most important thing – to have the okay from the coach, who had to make a decision.

"He has a great desire to do well and make a contribution and he will be very useful to the coach.

"Kevin has a great desire for redemption after some difficult months and he wants to also repay the faith that Milan have shown in him."

Boateng's first spell with AC MIlan saw him play at San Siro between 2010 and 2013, winning Serie A in his first season.