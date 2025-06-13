Recommended reading

Tottenham talks confirmed for striker to return to the club

Tottenham are looking to bring a familiar name back to the club, not long after landing Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by
Thomas Frank could soon have his first signing as Tottenham manager (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are in confirmed talks to bring a striker back to the club.

The news comes not long after the north London club announced former Brentford boss Thomas Frank – ranked at no.30 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now – as their new man in charge, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

It would be the first signing of the Frank era, with the club agreeing a deal to sign defender Kevin Danso from Lens shortly before the new head coach’s arrival.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer talks confirmed by Bayern Munich

Tottenham lift the Europa League trophy after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao, May 2025

Spurs are looking to build on their Europa League success (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was only last season that Spurs splashed £65m on frontman Dominic Solanke, so it might come as some surprise that the Europa League winners are dipping their toe back into the market less than 12 months later.

But the man in question is an adaptable forward who has already appeared in line-ups with the former Bournemouth man, so they are unlikely to be direct rivals for minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur player Mathys Tel participates in the match between AZ and Tottenham at the AFAS Stadium for the UEFA Europa League - Round of 16 - 1st leg season 2024-2025 in Alkmaar, Netherlands, on March 6, 2025. (Photo by Jules van Iperen / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mathys Tel joined Spurs on loan in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathys Tel spent the second half of the season on loan with Tottenham from German giants Bayern Munich, and the London club are now keen to sign him permanently.

Talks between the two clubs for the forward have been confirmed by Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

As quoted by German outlet Abendzeitung Munchen, Eberl said: “We’re talking to Tottenham, that’s no secret. We’ll see how that pans out.”

SportBILD revealed recently that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is personally interested in signing Tel, but Sky Germany report that Spurs want to renegotiate the €50m purchase option agreed in the original loan deal.

Mathys Tel moved to Tottenham on loan from Bayern Munich on Deadline Day

Bayern seem ready to part with Tel (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Tel didn’t exactly light the Premier League up in his few months in England, notching two league goals in 13 appearances, he is still only 20 years old, so has a lot of development ahead of him.

It seems Bayern are keen to get Tel off their hands, so if Frank’s side can agree a cut-price deal and help the Frenchman realise his full potential, this may be looked back on as a shrewd deal.

Tel is valued at €35m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.