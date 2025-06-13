Tottenham talks confirmed for striker to return to the club

Thomas Frank could soon have his first signing as Tottenham manager

Tottenham Hotspur are in confirmed talks to bring a striker back to the club.

The news comes not long after the north London club announced former Brentford boss Thomas Frank – ranked at no.30 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now – as their new man in charge, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

It would be the first signing of the Frank era, with the club agreeing a deal to sign defender Kevin Danso from Lens shortly before the new head coach’s arrival.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer talks confirmed by Bayern Munich

Spurs are looking to build on their Europa League success (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was only last season that Spurs splashed £65m on frontman Dominic Solanke, so it might come as some surprise that the Europa League winners are dipping their toe back into the market less than 12 months later.

But the man in question is an adaptable forward who has already appeared in line-ups with the former Bournemouth man, so they are unlikely to be direct rivals for minutes.

Mathys Tel joined Spurs on loan in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathys Tel spent the second half of the season on loan with Tottenham from German giants Bayern Munich, and the London club are now keen to sign him permanently.

Talks between the two clubs for the forward have been confirmed by Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

As quoted by German outlet Abendzeitung Munchen, Eberl said: “We’re talking to Tottenham, that’s no secret. We’ll see how that pans out.”

SportBILD revealed recently that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is personally interested in signing Tel, but Sky Germany report that Spurs want to renegotiate the €50m purchase option agreed in the original loan deal.

Bayern seem ready to part with Tel (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Tel didn’t exactly light the Premier League up in his few months in England, notching two league goals in 13 appearances, he is still only 20 years old, so has a lot of development ahead of him.

It seems Bayern are keen to get Tel off their hands, so if Frank’s side can agree a cut-price deal and help the Frenchman realise his full potential, this may be looked back on as a shrewd deal.

Tel is valued at €35m, according to Transfermarkt.