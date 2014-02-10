Boateng confident Schalke can beat anyone

The Ruhr club have won all three of their Bundesliga games since returning from the mid-season break, propelling them into pole position for fourth place - and UEFA Champions League qualification.

Goals from Jefferson Farfan and Max Meyer were enough to see off Wolfsburg 2-0 at the Veltins Arena on Sunday and Boateng has hailed the renewed positivity in Schalke's ranks.

When asked the secret behind their recent success, the Ghana international replied: "It's just a lot of fun!

"The lads are all enjoying their football. Everybody wants the ball, everyone fights for the ball.

"That's what the fans want to see. We feel that we can beat any team at the moment.

"I think several factors come into play here.

"After two successive wins, things are obviously a lot easier. Our concentration levels are higher and you also start enjoying your football again, which you saw against Hannover.

"I have to pay huge compliments to my team-mates - we put in a convincing display, particularly in the first half. The win (against Wolfsburg) was thoroughly deserved."