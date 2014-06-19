Boateng: Ghana will give their all against Germany

The midfielder, who plies his trade in the Bundesliga with Schalke, was handed a brief cameo in his country's opening-game 2-1 defeat to the United States.

Germany, meanwhile, made an impressive start to their Group G campaign, sweeping aside 10-man Portugal 4-0.

Despite facing an uphill task against Joachim Low's men, Germany-born Boateng says he and his team-mates will give everything for the cause.

"It's like in ancient Rome. There will be people around the pitch who want to see how two teams fight," he told Sport Bild.

"The team who wants it more will win and we will fight to the death against Germany."

Should he feature in Fortaleza, Boateng could come up against club team-mates Benedikt Howedes and Julian Draxler as well as brother Jerome of Bayern Munich.