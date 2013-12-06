Boateng hails 'dream' World Cup draw

The Schalke midfielder played for Germany up until Under-21 level, before switching allegiance to Ghana.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group G alongside the United States, Portugal and Germany, for whom Jerome Boateng plays.

And the former Milan and Tottenham star is thrilled at the prospect of facing his sibling in Brazil next year.

"It is the draw of my dreams," he told Sport Bild. "You can see that wishes do come true.

"I am really looking forward to the duel with my brother at the World Cup. It will also be great to play against my team-mate Jermaine Jones."

Ghana also faced Germany in the group stages in South Africa in 2010, as well as defeating the US at the same tournament in the last 16.

And head coach Kwesi Appiah believes his charges are a better side than the one that reached quarter-finals of the that World Cup.

"It's nice to meet Germany, and also USA who we beat in the round of 16 in 2010,"he added.

"We are a better team than in 2010 and I'm sure there will be a lot of surprises in this group."