Boca striker Silva breaks fingers in fight

Fans insulted the burly shaven-headed Uruguayan nicknamed Tank and other players as the team were boarding their bus after losing 2-1 at Tigre on Sunday, media reported.

Boca could face sanctions for their players' reaction and Tigre for no police presence where the bus was parked.

It was Boca's first defeat in 19 away matches while the home side ended a run of three losses with their first win in five games.

Silva, seen at Boca's Casa Amarilla training facility adjacent to the Bombonera with his right arm in a splint on Monday, was also treated for a knock on his knee.

"Sorry, I've got a splint," he told disappointed fans seeking an autograph.

Defender Facundo Roncaglia and midfielder Leandro Somoza are out for at least three weeks with pulled leg muscles, although captain Juan Roman Riquelme is available again after injury.

Coach Julio Cesar Falcioni is set to field several reserves at home to Venezuela's Zamora in their last Libertadores Cup group match.

They have already qualified and only top place in the group is at stake with Fluminense of Brazil, who visit Arsenal a few kilometres from the Bombonera, two points ahead of Boca.