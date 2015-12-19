Bojan enjoying Stoke experience

It is not Barcelona, but Bojan Krkic is enjoying himself at Stoke City as the Premier League outfit continue to impress this season.

Stoke have won numerous admirers under manager Mark Hughes, who has built on the work of Tony Pulis in transforming the club from simply being top-flight mainstays to top-half contenders.

Hughes and Co. are 11th in the standings, just six points outside of the top six, and former Barca starlet Bojan said he is pleased to be a part of the transformation.

"The people say Stoke City four years ago is completely different to now. I see this, and I can see everyone wants to move Stoke in the best position in the Premier League," the 25-year-old told Sky Sports.

"It's different styles [to Barcelona] of course, me and Marc Muniesa came here from Barcelona, and it is very different, but we know we have to play like Stoke City.

"We want to play football, nice football. To play like Barcelona is difficult, we don't want to do that. We want to play, enjoy football, and of course win the game."

Bojan added: "I enjoy playing football here in England. Of course the weather and food is better in Spain, but for me it is a good experience to be here and enjoy the different styles of life.

"I feel really good because I played in different countries, but now I am in the Premier League and I enjoy it.

"I think the Premier League, every game is completely different, but I think we can win a lot of games, but to win games we have to work really hard in the week."