Bolivia Wrap: Blooming slip up, Wilstermann top

Julio Cesar Baldivieso's Wilstermann came from behind away at Nacional Potosi to post a 2-1 win, and extend their unbeaten streak to five matches.

Nacional led on 14 minutes, when Walter Rioja fired the home side ahead - and they preserved their lead until the break.

But Wilstermann turned the game on its head shortly after the interval, Carlos Neumann and Enrique Diaz's goals firing them ahead by the 53rd minute.

Wilstermann (20 points) top a bunched table, with another four teams within three points of the leaders.

San Jose and Oriente Petrolero both won, to climb above Blooming into second and third respectively.

Miguel Angel Zahzu's San Jose had a 2-0 win at home to Sport Boys, Delio Ojeda and Mauro Bustamante scoring first-half goals.

San Jose sit a point behind Wilstermann, and one point above third-placed Oriente Petrolero, who were 2-0 winners over The Strongest.

The result was The Strongest's third loss in succession, which leaves them in eighth spot with 14 points - six behind the leaders.

Bolivar pulled off a stunning 4-3 win at home to Blooming, to move fifth - one point behind the side they conquered.

Blooming shot out to a two-goal lead early - Sergio Almiron's penalty was followed up by Joselito Vaca's strike in the 24th minute.

But Bolivar struck back in style, Juanmi Callejon pulling one back prior to half-time before a Carlos Tenorio brace put them ahead.

Blooming's Pablo Salinas made it 3-3 in the 74th minute but Rudy Cardozo had the final say seven minutes later with the winner.

Universitario Cobija led early against Petrolero Yacuiba but the cellar-dwellers ultimately fell to a 2-1 loss.

Club Universitario were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Real Potosi.