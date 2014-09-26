Bolivia Wrap: Blooming, Wilstermann bounce back

Mauricio Soria's Blooming jumped into 13 points – level with leaders San Jose – after a 3-1 win at home to Real Potosi that ended a three-game winless run.

Both teams finished the clash with 10 men, but first-half goals from Joselito Vaca and Pablo Salinas helped Blooming to their win.

Darwin Pena and Martin Minadevino both saw red in the 18th minute to see the sides reduced to 10 men.

Vaca's well-placed penalty put Blooming ahead in the 36th minute after a handball in the area.

Just three minutes later it was 2-0 as Salinas turned smartly just inside the area before finishing into the bottom corner.

Vladimir Castellon's diving header at the back post in the 77th minute put Blooming in complete control before Martin Blanco's consolation goal for the fourth-placed visitors.

Wilstermann, who sit third, set up their 3-0 win over Universitario Cobija with three goals in the opening 18 minutes as they also ended a three-match winless run.

Oscar Diaz headed in the first, Thomaz curled in a fine second with a free-kick and Carlos Neumann scrambled in the third.

Petrolero Yacuiba remain bottom and winless after a 1-1 draw at home to Oriente Petrolero, while Nacional Potosi's clash against Sport Boys finished goalless.