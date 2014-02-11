Bolivia Wrap: Strongest held, Universitario top

Universitario scored a goal in each half to overcome Nacional Potosi 2-0 and edge ahead of The Strongest on goal difference at the top of the LFPB table.

In the Clasico Paceno in La Paz, The Strongest led on three occasions but were unable to stay ahead of Bolivar with William Ferreira dragging the men in sky blue level twice in the second half.

The Strongest hit the front in the opening minute at Estadio Hernando Siles when Pablo Escobar burst into the box to get on the end of a right-wing cross and poke the ball into the net.

A powerful free-kick from Rudy Cardozo saw Bolivar draw level in the 15th minute on Friday but The Strongest led at half-time through Boris Alfaro's fine finish just after the half-hour mark.

Ferreira equalised three minutes after half-time with a close-range header before Alfaro tapped home Escobar's cross in the 72nd minute to see The Strongest take the lead for the third time in the Bolivian capital.

But Bolivar had the last laugh with Ricardo Pedriel doing brilliantly to bring down a long ball in the 82nd minute, before beating two opponents and then slipping a pass through to Ferreira, who finished from the edge of the penalty area.

Universitario took advantage of that result on Sunday with Alan Loras and Martin Palavicini scoring either side of half-time, handing Nacional Potosi their second straight loss, and taking the lead in the Bolivian top tier of football.

With three wins and a draw, Universitario remain unbeaten in the Clausura campaign and lead The Strongest by three goals worth of goal difference and they have a game in hand on the La Paz giants.

Universitario (10 points, plus five, four games) sit top, followed by The Strongest (10 points, plus two, five games) and Sport Boys (nine points, plus four, four games).

Sport Boys moved within a point of the leaders with a 3-1 win away to Blooming on Monday thanks to a first-half brace from Anderson Gonzaga.

In other results, Real Potosi drew 1-1 with Guabira, San Jose defeated Aurora 2-1 to claim their first win of the season, while Oriente Petrolero scored twice after the 88th minute to draw 2-2 with Wilstermann.