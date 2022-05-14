Bonnyrigg Rose promoted to SPFL after sealing play-off win over Cowdenbeath
By PA Staff published
Bonnyrigg Rose secured promotion to the SPFL as they completed a 4-0 aggregate victory in their League Two play-off against Cowdenbeath.
Leading 3-0 from last week’s first leg, the Lowland League champions finished the job courtesy of a Neil Martyniuk penalty in the return clash at Central Park.
The left-back netted from the spot after the hour following a foul on Ross Gray.
Cowdenbeath had started brightly and hit the post through Bobby Barr after eight minutes but they were unable to get back into the tie and now slide into the fifth tier.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.