Bonucci calls for support from Juventus fans

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has taken to social media to denounce fans that jeered the players during their draw with Chievo, and called for them to rally around the team in support.

The defending Serie A champions are currently enduring their worst start to a new campaign, picking up just one point from their opening three fixtures.

After defeats to Udinese and Roma, Juve required a late penalty from Paulo Dybala to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Chievo on Saturday.

And following the derisive reception received at half time in the Juventus Stadium, the Italy international was critical of the support and requested unity between fans and players.

"It's easy to come to the stadium and applaud when everything is going well," Bonucci wrote in an Instagram post.

"The real fan applauds during difficult moments to help the team. Juventus is all those who step on the pitch, are on the bench, come to the stadium and sit at home watching on the television.

"The Juve motto is 'to the end' and to the end we must all be united. Believe in Juventus, in the team and in the project.

"We must always be positive. Now our minds are on the Champions League."