Bonucci: Conte taught me a lot but I won't follow him

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci insisted he will not follow Antonio Conte to Chelsea, with the outgoing Italy coach seemingly set for Stamford Bridge.

Conte has already confirmed he will leave Italy following Euro 2016 as the vacant managerial role at Chelsea looms.

With the 46-year-old poised to move to the Premier League, the focus has turned to who Conte may attempt to lure to London.

However, Bonucci has no intention of reuniting with the former Juve coach, who guided the Italian giants to three successive Serie A titles.

"The most I've followed him to is a coffee," Bonucci told reporters.

"I don't know what the boss will do, but I've signed a renewal with Juventus [until 2020] and I'm honestly only thinking about the Bianconeri."

"Conte is the coach who forced me to make that leap, ever since he arrived at Juventus," the 28-year-old added on the eve of Italy's international friendly in Germany on Tuesday.

"At the start we had some disagreements, because when I arrived in Turin I definitely wasn't in the best shape after a wedding and a honeymoon.

"But I have to say, he taught me so much on a technical level.

"If today I'm one of the best in Europe, then a good part of that is down to the boss."