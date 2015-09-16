Bony: Juve loss won't dent Man City's confidence

Wiflried Bony insisted Manchester City have not lost confidence despite their disappointing home defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.

A Giorgio Chiellini own goal had put the Premier League side ahead in their first match of the 2015-16 competition, but last season's finalists hit back through Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata.

Bony admitted the defeat means progression from the group stage is not going to be straightforward but stressed his team's belief had not faltered following the 2-1 loss.

"It was difficult," the 26-year-old said. "We know Juventus are a big team. We just have to work for the next game.

"We know it is not going to be easy but we will fight for that.

"It is a poor result. We lost but this doesn't mean we lost confidence. We will continue to work and try to take it game by game.

"They played completely close to their goal so it was difficult to find any space. They were complete in defence and trying to play counterattack.

"But we did create chances and didn't score. At the end they took their chances, we were not lucky enough to score the goals and we paid the price."

Manchester City will bid to get back on the winning trail when they play West Ham at home in the Premier League on Saturday.