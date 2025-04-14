Manchester City report: Bernardo Silva in talks over shock move - and major pay cut

Bernardo Silva is close to the exit door at Manchester City

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is on the verge of an exit after shock talks to leave.

The Citizens won at the weekend, coming from two goals down to secure an emphatic 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace, though once again, Pep Guardiola's team's fragilities were highlighted in a frenetic first half in which the Eagles ran rampant early on.

With a number of key stars looking like following Kevin De Bruyne out the door this summer, Manchester City could well be unrecognisable next season.

Manchester City rocked by Bernardo Silva talks

Pep Guardiola will have to rebuild his team this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Ranked at no.70 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time, Silva has been one of the most influential players at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Monaco in 2017.

Having featured as a no.8, a right-winger, a false nine and even as a left-back, Guardiola has leant on the Portuguese's versatility and consistently fended off interest from Barcelona for the star.

Barcelona have long coveted Bernardo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, however, it's been claimed by A Bola in Silva's Portugal, via a report from Sport Witness, that talks have taken place over the 30-year-old returning to Benfica, where he began his career.

Wages are not thought to be an issue for Silva, who is said to feel he has “unfinished business” at the Lisbon club, whom he only played one league game for before his switch to French football, initially on loan in 2014.

It's long been rumoured that the midfielder could eventually return home but given that Silva is still just 30 and has plenty left to offer – Silva is ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now – the move feels a little premature.

FourFourTwo understands that Barcelona are still a serious option to sign Silva this summer, with long-standing interest in the star.

Bernardo Silva has become a Manchester City legend under Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plenty will hinge on City's willingness to do business, meanwhile. Silva's contract expires next summer and with his employers in no real need to cash in on the player, his exit will depend on whether Guardiola wants to lose another trusted general from his midfield in what looks like a busy summer.

Silva is worth €45 million, as per Transfermarkt. City travel to Everton next when Premier League action resumes on Saturday.