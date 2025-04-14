Manchester City report: Bernardo Silva in talks over shock move - and major pay cut

By published

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has struggled this season and could be about to leave the club

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Bernardo Silva is close to the exit door at Manchester City (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is on the verge of an exit after shock talks to leave.

The Citizens won at the weekend, coming from two goals down to secure an emphatic 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace, though once again, Pep Guardiola's team's fragilities were highlighted in a frenetic first half in which the Eagles ran rampant early on.

With a number of key stars looking like following Kevin De Bruyne out the door this summer, Manchester City could well be unrecognisable next season.

Manchester City rocked by Bernardo Silva talks

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches from the dugout during the FA Cup quarter-final match against AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, UK on 30 March, 2025.

Pep Guardiola will have to rebuild his team this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Ranked at no.70 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time, Silva has been one of the most influential players at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Monaco in 2017.

Having featured as a no.8, a right-winger, a false nine and even as a left-back, Guardiola has leant on the Portuguese's versatility and consistently fended off interest from Barcelona for the star.

Barcelona sporting director Deco

Barcelona have long coveted Bernardo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, however, it's been claimed by A Bola in Silva's Portugal, via a report from Sport Witness, that talks have taken place over the 30-year-old returning to Benfica, where he began his career.

Wages are not thought to be an issue for Silva, who is said to feel he has “unfinished business” at the Lisbon club, whom he only played one league game for before his switch to French football, initially on loan in 2014.

It's long been rumoured that the midfielder could eventually return home but given that Silva is still just 30 and has plenty left to offer – Silva is ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now – the move feels a little premature.

FourFourTwo understands that Barcelona are still a serious option to sign Silva this summer, with long-standing interest in the star.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City is embraced by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva has become a Manchester City legend under Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plenty will hinge on City's willingness to do business, meanwhile. Silva's contract expires next summer and with his employers in no real need to cash in on the player, his exit will depend on whether Guardiola wants to lose another trusted general from his midfield in what looks like a busy summer.

Silva is worth €45 million, as per Transfermarkt. City travel to Everton next when Premier League action resumes on Saturday.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.