Pep Guardiola has cut a distressed figure for large proportions of, what is in truth, a wilted Manchester City season. His side remains in European contention and may benefit from Arsenal securing a fifth Champions League spot for English sides in next season’s competition. Still, the lofty heights of four successive Premier League titles have been unreachable this year.

The beaming smiles and bear hugs he doled out to James McAtee and Kevin De Bruyne as they were substituted off after Manchester City took full advantage of a Crystal Palace capitulation to win 5- 2 were, therefore, a rare sight.

Guardiola knows changes must occur if Manchester City are to compete again at the top level, and while they do not require full-blown surgery, there is one glaring reason why a return to Premier League title races will not be a simple operation.

De Bruyne will be a huge miss for Manchester City on multiple levels

Kevin De Bruyne is nearing the end of his time in the Premier League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How do you solve a problem like Kevin? That is the question that must be keeping the ever-pensive Guardiola up at night.

Yes, De Bruyne’s recent levels have been far below the sensationally high standards that see him ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time. But the Belgian’s performance against Crystal Palace left no doubt that his departure this summer could be a huge barrier in Manchester City’s attempts to challenge for the league next year.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces Kevin De Bruyne after the team's 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

City are rumoured to be considering both Morgan Gibs-White and Florian Wirtz as potential replacements for the magical De Bruyne. But they lack a characteristic that few laud De Bruyne for. It is leadership of the Steven Gerrard ilk. A refusal to lose that he has showcased in title run-ins repeatedly.

Against Crystal Palace, perhaps spurred on by the thought that he only has three games left to play at the Etihad, De Bruyne grabbed Manchester City by the scruff of the neck and manhandled them into the driving seat to secure Champions League qualification.

As the two-time PFA Player of the Year winner trudged off the pitch Rodri, sat behind the Manchester City bench, was the first to rise and hail his contributions in what felt like a standing ovation for his whole career and not just, yet another, masterful performance.

De Bruyne is not a Roy Keane or John Terry. Guardiola confirmed this by admitting “Kevin is not a vocal leader”.

He continued: “He is a leader in that every day for nine years, except the last year and a half, being there helping the team.”

Most goals scored from outside the box in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in 2016:◉ 28 - Kevin De Bruyne ◎ 21 - Harry Kane ◎ 20 - James Ward-Prowse ◎ 20 - James Maddison An inch perfect free-kick. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/nJgfX39zpYApril 12, 2025

When the going gets tough, who was there? It was De Bruyne. Take the 2021/22 season. With three games to go City travelled to European chasing Wolves. Who scored four goals and assisted another? De Bruyne.

On the last day of the season, Manchester City were 2-0 down to Aston Villa knowing they needed to win or the title would head to Liverpool. At 2-2 who’s pinpoint cross allowed Ilkay Gundogan to tap Manchester City into the lead? You guessed it, De Bruyne.

De Bruyne stated after the win over Crystal Palace game: “I want to go away with a Champions League for this team because they deserve it. We've been in the Champions League for the nine, ten years that I've been here so I hope we can do that for the team next year.”

Whilst Wirtz is undoubtedly exceptional, being ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, the loyalty and drive De Bruyne shows in these comments and his performances are irreplaceable.

Manchester City may not have to dip into the European market though.

De Bruyne has been hugely important during his time at the Eithad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, FourFourTwo asked Guardiola if James McAtee, who scored on his first league start of the season against Palace, could be the one to become the creative force in De Bruyne’s absence. The Spaniard hailed the youngster’s ability but highlighted how tough it will be losing De Bruyne.

Guardiola said: “No one can, no one can do what Kevin has done.

“Macca [McAtee], I know the quality that he has in the final third. He scored one goal, but could have had four. In the absence of Erling [Haaland] and Phil [Foden] we need players that have the smell to score a goal and I know he can deliver that.”

McAtte in action for City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside McAtee, Nico O’Reilly is proving that youth could help plug the De Bruyne gap. The 20-year-old has played left-back for the majority of this season, showing a composure that City have often lacked in midfield – O’Reilly’s natural position.

De Bruyne’s legacy and ability is truly undeniable. Yet in the twilight of his career, he has provided a timely reminder of other traits that Manchester City will not only miss but perhaps yearn for, as they prepare for problems without Kevin.