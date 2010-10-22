Bordeaux captain Diarra banned for four games

Girondins Bordeaux will be without captain Alou Diarra for at least four games after the France midfielder was sent off for shoving the referee in their last league game.

The French league (LFP) said Diarra has been provisionally suspended until a disciplinary committee hearing on November 10.

The sanction means that Diarra will not play his club's next three Ligue 1 games nor next week's match at St Etienne in the League Cup last 16.

Bordeaux are at home to promoted Brest on Saturday.

Lille will have to make do without the injured Pierre-Alain Frau when they host champions Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

Striker Frau picked up a groin injury in the 1-0 win against Levski Sofia in the Europa League on Thursday.

Lille lie sixth in the standings, one point adrift of fourth-placed Marseille.

Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac needs to believe in himself despite a difficult start to the season if he is to succeed with the Provence club, coach Didier Deschamps said.

"It has not been easy for him but he must not lose his confidence," Deschamps told OM TV.

"Let's remember JPP (Jean-Pierre Papin), it was also complicated for him at the beginning. It's difficult to settle in at Marseille, especially for the strikers."

French international Gignac, who joined from Toulouse during the close season, has scored only one goal in nine league games.

Leaders Stade Rennes should have full-back Rod Fanni back in the side when they host Montpellier on Saturday as the French international has recovered from a thigh injury.

"Rod Fanni was back in training on Wednesday," Rennes said on their website.

Rennes have 19 points from nine matches and lead second-placed St Etienne by two points.

St Etienne have injury woes ahead of their home game against Caen on Saturday.

Striker Boubacar Sanogo, midfielders Joshua Guilavogui and Loic Perrin and defenders Yoann Andreu and Carlos Bocangera have pulled out of the match, Les Verts reported on their website.

They will also be without suspended striker Gonzalo Bergessio, who picked up a red card in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Nice.