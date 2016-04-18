Borini: Sunderland have the spirit to stay up

Fabio Borini believes Sunderland have the "spirit" to stay in the Premier League as they continue their fight for survival in the closing stages of the season.

Borini opened the scoring on Saturday as Sunderland went on to complete a 3-0 rout of fellow relegation candidates Norwich City.

The win brought the side to within one point of 17th-placed Norwich, who have played one more game than Sunderland.

Borini believes the atmosphere within the Sunderland dressing room is in a good place as they run out their last five games of their season.

"Our changing room is outstanding, the spirit is one of the best I have ever known," the Italian said.

"We are all friends and there are no selfish stars. We have goals in me and Jermain [Defoe] and keeping a clean sheet is always precious at this stage of the season.

"Over the next few games we may look back at this as a key win."

However, Sunderland face a tricky test at home to Arsenal next, who are right in the hunt for a Champions League berth.

"It will be difficult because even if Arsenal can't win the title, they still need the points to get a Champions League spot," Borini added.

"Last year we stayed up by getting a 0-0 draw at Arsenal so we know we can do it, but it feels like it's not the best situation to be in again.

"We have been here in the last four or five years, but we are experienced and we know we have the quality to get out of it, we know we have the players.

"It's a different team now, a different style of play, but it doesn't matter which is better – the important thing is to make sure we stay up once more."