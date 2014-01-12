Boruc buoyed by Southampton return

Boruc made his first appearance in six weeks against West Brom and duly kept a clean sheet, his seventh in the Premier League this season.

And the 33-year-old Poland international reported he suffered no ill-effects on his comeback after Adam Lallana's second goal in as many games helped Southampton avoid a third successive defeat in the top flight.

"The hand is okay," Boruc said.

"I'm okay just now, I'm back in the squad and very, very happy especially that we kept a clean sheet and grabbed the three points.

"There was concern if I punched the ball that it might cause me a few problems.

"Football's funny because the first ball came in and I had to punch it but everything's fine and I'm looking forward to the next games."

The victory was Southampton's first at home in the league since early November, when they beat Hull City 4-1.