Boruc set to sign for Fiorentina

"Fiorentina football club announce that they have reached agreement with Glasgow Celtic for the purchase of the player Artur Boruc," a statement on the club website said.

"The deal will be formalised after the outcome of a medical check."

The 30-year-old Polish international signed for Scottish Premier League side Celtic in 2005 from Legia Warsaw and has made more than 150 appearances for the club.

The deal was for two years, with an option for a third, and was worth some three million euros, Italian media reports said.

It was announced on the same day that Celtic signed Welsh international and Championship midfielder Joe Ledley from Cardiff City on a four-year deal.

