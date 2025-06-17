Arsenal star confirmed to move to Fiorentina, following shock exit
Arsenal lost a forward early on in the transfer window and their next destination has now been revealed
Lina Hurtig was one of three Arsenal stars to leave the Gunners last month after winning the Women's Champions League.
The Sweden international played a key part in the European campaign which saw the club win the trophy for the first time since 2007.
But after joining the Women's Super League club in 2022, she departed at the end of her contract.
Lina Hurtig: Where has she signed for?
The 29-year-old has signed for Serie A club Fiorentina on a deal which runs until 2028.
Hurtig, who is in football lore after her penalty knocked the US out of the World Cup in 2023, has played in Italy before.
From 2020-2022 she competed for Juventus where she won five trophies, including two Serie A titles.
During her time at Arsenal the forward failed to break through to the starting line-up and was regularly used as a substitute.
She is loved by Gunners fans for her contributions, particularly her winner against Juventus in the group stage of the Champions League this season.
The goal was the only score in the game and the win aided Arsenal in topping the group.
That determined the route they took to the final in which they executed comeback wins against Real Madrid and eight-time winners Lyon.
In the final, where Hurtig came off the bench, they beat Barcelona 1-0 with the goal coming from Hurtig's international teammate Stina Blackstenius.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.