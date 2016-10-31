Borussia Dortmund support 'more fervent' than Barcelona - Bartra

Marc Bartra feels there is a "more fervent" support from the stands for Borussia Dortmund compared to former club Barcelona.

The centre-back left Camp Nou for the Bundesliga side ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and is impressed with the backing BVB get at Signal Iduna Park.

"When you are a first-team player at Barcelona and live in the city, you realise that lots of people are devoted to the team, to Barca, but it's practically the same here," Bartra told the official UEFA website.

"You see a sea of yellow in the city, on cars; there are Dortmund badges everywhere. You go to the club shop and they've got every possible piece of merchandise.

"I'd even say that the support inside the stadium here is more fervent, because it's incredible how the fans cheer the team on. From the moment you arrive at the stadium they're all there, ready to get behind the team. It's impressive."

Bartra previously stated that he has no regrets over his decision to leave Barca and has reiterated his delight at his move to BVB.

"It's one of the best decisions I've made in my life, although it was also one of the toughest," the 25-year-old added.

"I've come to a new city, a new country where they speak a new language, and left Barca where I had been for so many years. I'd been playing for them since I was 11."