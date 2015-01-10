Boss Rodgers lauds 'outstanding' display

Lazar Markovic's first English top-flight goal settled a contest that Liverpool dominated, while Sunderland had Liam Bridcutt sent off in the second half at the Stadium of Light.

Despite failing to add to their advantage, Liverpool were much the better side and Rodgers was happy with Saturday's display.

He told BT Sport: "It was an outstanding team performance. We had great control of the game, but I suppose the only disappointment is we did not have more goals.

"Our confidence is returning, this is a team that gets better and better as it goes on. It is a young group, but they are developing very well."

Under-fire goalkeeper Simon Mignolet had a quiet day against his former club, with Rodgers having spoken in the build-up to the game about the need for reinforcements between the posts.

But the Northern Irishman does not anticipate a busy transfer window.

He added: "January will be quiet for us, unless we think there is something that can really improve our team and then the owners will look to do that. We have a lot of exciting young talent here."

Liverpool, who beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the FA Cup on Monday, are now unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions.