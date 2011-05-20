Bothroyd: Jones must remain as Cardiff boss

The Welsh outfit suffered play-off heartbreak for a second season in succession on Tuesday night, losing to Reading in the semi-finals having been pipped to the post by Blackpool at Wembley 12 months ago.

The former Arsenal trainee, who won his first England cap against France earlier this term as a result of his prolific form for Cardiff, says it would be madness to get rid of the under-pressure boss.

"Cardiff would be mad to get rid of Dave Jones. He's been great, he's brought in quality," he said.

"It's not just the manager, it's a collective thing, we're involved as well. We're the boys that go out on the pitch and play the game and he can't affect that, all he can do is pick the team.

"But Dave Jones and Cardiff, I think there can be a lot of expectation [to win promotion] and I think it will happen, in the next year hopefully.

"Dave Jones has been terrific, ever since I've been at the club he's been great. He's been great personally for me, he's brought me on leaps and bounds and I'm very thankful to him for that and he knows that."

Cardiff's failure to win promotion will inevitably lead to summer transfer speculation regarding the club's star performers, with Bothroyd - who scored 20 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions - expected to be the subject of interest from other sides.

However, the forward remained coy about his future, saying it was too soon to tell where he would be playing next season.

"I don't know yet, I've got to go away and have a think, talk to my family and see what happens," he said.

"But at the moment I'm not thinking about my immediate future, I'm thinking about the loss and I'm bitterly disappointed.

"Everyone wants to play in the Premiership, that's the best league, it's the highest level, you want to play against the best players in the world week in, week out.

"But it's not about me, it's about the team and we're disappointed and we're going to go away and have a think about it."