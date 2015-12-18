Boult: Black Caps should have done better

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult was happy to take two crucial wickets but felt the Black Caps did not make the most of a favourable green pitch on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The Black Caps restricted Sri Lanka to 264-7 as play was ended early due to rain in Hamilton on Friday.

Much was made of the wicket at Seddon Park and choosing to bowl, New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum clearly felt there was an advantage to be gained from fielding first, however Boult said the Sri Lankans handled the conditions well, having fought back from 44-2.

Boult, who dismissed Milinda Siriwardana (62) and Kithuruwan Vithanage (0) within three balls, told Radio Sport: "They batted pretty well across the whole day actually.

"We could tell that they were looking to jump on our bad balls and credit to them, the batted very well."

Still, Boult (2-43) was frustrated with New Zealand's inability to capitalise on the tourists' early collapses.

Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne (12) and Kusal Mendis (31) were both dismissed in the opening 16 overs just five runs apart, with just six runs conceded between the taking of the third and fourth wickets at 121-4.

"The odd ball an over was letting us down in terms of trying to build pressure," Boult said.

"We just had to go out there and put the ball in the right area but a couple of balls really let us down there. I think we missed a trick there a little bit.

"The positive is that we did manage to group them nicely and get them seven down.

"When the sun's out it doesn't swing as much as you think it's going to [and] when the clouds came in just before the rain it started to swing a bit more.

"It's a good wicket and I think it will be at its best late tomorrow and on day three."