Bramble cleared of sexual assault charges
By app
Sunderland defender Titus Bramble was cleared on Thursday of sexually assaulting two women last September.
A jury at Teesside Crown Court in north-east England found after a four day trial that the former England Under-21 international was not guilty.
The 30-year-old, who had denied the charges, was accused of groping a woman in a nightclub in Yarm and then sexually assaulting another in a taxi.
