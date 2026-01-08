Gabby Logan leaves Match of the Day during live show as broadcaster suffers family tragedy

Mark Chapman was rushed into the Match of the Day studio to cover for the emergency

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Amazon Prime Video pundit Gabby Logan during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille at Anfield on January 21, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Gabby Logan was forced to leave her Match of the Day broadcast following news of a family emergency (Image credit: Getty Images)

Match of the Day presenter Gabby Logan was forced to leave mid-broadcast on Wednesday evening, following the passing of her father, Terry Yorath.

She was replaced on air by fellow host Mark Chapman, who happened to be in the building delivering his 5Live radio show.

Gabby Logan forced to leave Match of the Day mid-broadcast

BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan during the Vitality Women&#039;s FA Cup Semi Final between Manchester United and Brighton &amp;amp; Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village on April 15, 2023 in Leigh, England.

Logan is one of three Match of the Day presenters, alongside Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

A statement from the family said: “To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man.

“Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel.”

Remaining professional in the most difficult circumstances, Logan managed to get the show to the second highlights package, Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, before departing the studio as that reel was showing.

The show then cut back to the studio, with Chapman unexpectedly in Logan’s place, having rushed over from his radio show in the same building.

“We will talk about the game in just a moment,” Chapman told viewers. “Sadly, Gabby has a family emergency which she has had to rush off and deal with. She has had to do that, and I have come from the radio to finish the show.”

Well wishes flooded in across social media for Logan, as did praise for the presenting pair for how they handled the situation.

Yorath played for Leeds, Wales, Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur, Vancouver Whitecaps, Bradford City and Swansea City in an incredible 19-year senior playing career.

BBC radio presenter Mark Chapman during the Betfred Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Leeds at Old Trafford on September 24, 2022 in Manchester, England.

Chapman was in the same building presenting his radio show, before rushing over to step in for Logan (Image credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

In a statement on their official X account, Match of the Day said: “Leeds and Wales legend Terry Yorath has passed away, aged 75.

“The BBC sends its condolences to all the family, including his daughter Gabby Logan.”

Leeds, who Yorath made 199 appearances for, said in a statement: “Everyone at Leeds United will remember Terry fondly on and off pitch, and we are devastated by his passing.

“He will always be a club legend and we offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. Marching on Together, always.”

