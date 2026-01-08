Ruben Amorim revealed as worst value Manchester United manager in Premier League history
Ruben Amorim has been revealed as the worst-value Manchester United manager in the history of the Premier League
Ruben Amorim’s dismissal as Manchester United manager means he has become their worst-value boss in Premier League history.
The 40-year-old was sacked by the Manchester United board on Monday, as rising tensions with director of football Jason Wilcox came to a head in a meeting last week.
Caretaker manager Darren Fletcher became the 11th man in the dugout since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, when the team met Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.
Ruben Amorim sack closes record-breaking chapter in Manchester United history
Last season’s 15th-place finish was the Red Devils’ lowest league finish since promotion from the old Second Division in 1975, as their pursuit to rediscover the Sir Alex glory years continues.
High-profile managers David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Erik ten Hag, and Jose Mourinho came and went, but it is Amorim who takes the prize of the statistically worst manager, according to AceOdds.
The Portuguese’s £458,870.97 cost-per-point put him well ahead of any other manager on the list, as his 62 points won and zero trophies were huge underperformances for Manchester United.
Amorim’s contract reportedly cost £10 million to terminate, in addition to the supposed £10m he originally cost to prise away from Sporting CP - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ten Hag were the only others to have any hire fees.
Despite being one of Manchester United’s most successful managers since Fergie, Mourinho placed second, largely due to claiming a reported £35m in wages and almost £20m following his sacking, around twice as much as any other.
Ten Hag and Solskjaer placed third and fourth respectively, despite both boasting a 54% win percentage and over 140 points earned.
Amorim’s win percentage was 38%, a figure matched almost exactly by Ralf Rangnick.
New boss Darren Fletcher can take comfort from the performances of previous caretakers, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Michael Carrick.
Carrick won two out of three matches before Rangnick’s appointment, whilst Van Nistelrooy won three out of four matches in charge, but his managerial stint in England is instead remembered for a dismal half-season in charge of Leicester City.
Manchester United will hope that Amorim’s record stands for a long time.
