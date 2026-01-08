Quiz! Can you name the 10 most successful clubs in each of Europe's top five leagues?

We have a devilish new football quiz for you and it'll take all your historical football knowledge to get up to the high scores on this one.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the players with the most goals and assists across the 2010s?

It simply doesn't get much tougher than our new football quiz, so buckle up. We want to you name the 10 most successful teams in each of Europe's top five leagues as defined by UEFA, namely the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

There are actually 52 clubs to name in total (some clubs are level on titles, some leagues only nine sides have won the league), and a mere 12 minutes to catch 'em all. It's a brutal one, so don't forget to let us know how you get on in the comments!

There are many more football quizzes waiting just for you, courtesy of Kwizly. There are quizzes on players, clubs, managers and major competitions all over the world. There's something for everyone, to say the very least.

First up, we want to know if you can name every player to make the Ballon d'Or top three since 1992 and every player to have scored five or more own goals in the Premier League.

Next, let's test your Champions League knowledge. Can you name every player with two or more Champions League titles since 1992 and every team to have made it past the group stage of the Champions League since 2000? Course you can.

Finally, we've got this absolute monster of a Big Badge Quiz to get stuck into, and a good old-fashioned Premier League spot the ball to celebrate some of the top flight's most memorable moments. And remember: you can get exclusive quizzes and features direct to your inbox by signing up for the FourFourTwo newsletter.