Real Madrid tipped to complete double Crystal Palace transfer swoop in major Eagles blow: report

Crystal Palace could soon see another two of their best players depart

Oliver Glasner is facing intense interest in some of his top talents (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are facing a potential battle with Real Madrid to hold onto two of their best players.

The Eagles have already had to wave goodbye to Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in recent years, who left for Bayern Munich and Arsenal respectively.

Real Madrid could join pursuit for two top Crystal Palace stars

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso could use two players currently plying their trade at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only are the south London outfit trying to fend off interest in their players, they also face potential a manager search at the end of the season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Oliver Glasner does not intend to extend his contract beyond the summer.

It could be a club-defining summer for Palace, with the potential to knock a positive couple of seasons off course.

According to a report from AS, Xabi Alonso’s side have been offered the chance to sign young midfielder Adam Wharton.

While the Spanish outlet claim Madrid are not currently actively chasing the deal, it is a position where they could use reinforcements, but they will not be alone should they choose to engage in the pursuit.

AS expect that a deal for Wharton will cost at least €70m (£60m), with Premier League quartet Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested.

Should Los Blancos’ entourage pitch up at Selhurst Park, though, they may not only have the 21-year-old on their mind, as this report follows talk of a mooted move to the Bernabeu for centre-back Marc Guehi.

They may need to move faster on that front, however, with the England international’s contract expiring at the end of the month, and the likes of Manchester City circling, with Bayern, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid interested and also able to enter a pre-contract agreement.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 7: during the Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on December 7, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace duo Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi are fielding plenty of interest from across Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it seems likely that Palace are going to have to prepare for life without Wharton and Guehi at some point in the near future.

With Wharton’s current deal running until 2029, there seems little point in disadvantaging themselves mid-season with a sale, so summer seems a more likely exit point for the youngster.

This window represents the last time Palace will be able to command a fee for Guehi, however, and with Manchester City facing an injury crisis in defence, a pre-contract deal for the summer may not be enough for Madrid to land their man.

Wharton is valued at €60m, according to Transfermarkt, who estimate Guehi is worth €55m.

