How MLS' big-name stars fared in the 2025 season

From David Beckham to Thierry Henry, from Zlatan Ibrahimović to Andrea Pirlo, we've seen quite a few legendary stars ply their trade in Major League Soccer. And whilst more and more teams are prioritizing younger signings, there are still quite a few soccer icons who are making their mark in MLS.

Some of them, like Marco Reus, have seen their team go from winning the MLS Cup to finishing in the league's cellar. Others, like Hirving Lozano, have helped their expansion team finish with the best regular season record in their conference.

We analyze how MLS' biggest stars fared last season.

Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke has suffered a decline in production for D.C. United (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a decade-long spell in English soccer, Christian Benteke made the move to D.C. United in 2022, where he has since emerged as the team's attacking talisman and their sole Designated Player. And in 2024, Benteke edged Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to the MLS Golden Boot with 23 goals, in addition to setting a franchise record with 25 goals in all competitions.

However, the big Belgian striker's form took a nosedive in 2025, scoring just 9 goals in 25 matches. Between his niggling injuries and the fact that he just turned 35, it's no surprise that D.C. have declined to opt into the final year of his contract in order to avoid paying him another $4.5 million. Whilst Benteke should have no issue finding a new club, D.C. are desperate for a new leader to spearhead them to a first playoff berth since 2019.

Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son has instantly excelled in MLS (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heung-min Son's arrival marked a before and after in Tottenham Hotspur's history, with the South Korean forward delivering Spurs to the promised land and ending a 17-year trophy drought. And after becoming a club legend in North London, he's well on his way to doing the same in Los Angeles.

Since joining in August for an MLS record fee of $26.5 million, Son has formed a dynamic duo in attack with Denis Bouanga, racking up 16 goal contributions in 13 games. More than anything though, he's made LAFC into a globally ubiquitous franchise, with his black home kit becoming the highest-selling sports jersey in the world.

Miguel Almirón

Miguel Almirón is back for a second spell in Atlanta

The sequel is never as good as the original -- just ask Miguel Almirón. After emerging as one of the best players in North America and leading Atlanta United to the 2018 MLS Cup, Almirón made the move to Newcastle United, where he spent six years before returning to Atlanta in January. Fast-forward 11 months, and it's undeniable that Almirón hasn't managed to justify his $10m price tag.

Shoehorned in a wide role or a central midfield role, Almirón isn't playing in his preferred #10 position and consequently has struggled for consistency. After finishing with the 2nd-worst record in MLS, Atlanta fans will be praying that Almirón turns it around in 2026 and leads them back to the promised land.

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is a Crystal Palace icon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the greatest player in club history, Wilfried Zaha had fallen by the wayside since departing Crystal Palace in 2023. After underwhelming spells at Galatasaray and Lyon, it seemed that Zaha's best days were in the rearview mirror.

But since joining Charlotte FC in January, Zaha has become an indispensable figure in attack with 10 goals in 35 appearances, drawing more and more fans to the Bank of America Stadium with his smooth footwork and sensational skills. And whilst his team fell to New York City FC in the first round of the playoffs, Zaha will have another bite at the apple after Charlotte renewed his loan for another season.

Rob Holding

Rob Holding is yet another ex-Premier League player in MLS (Image credit: Getty Images)

After bouncing around from Arsenal to Crystal Palace to Sheffield United, Rob Holding is playing outside of England for the first time in his life. The veteran center back joined Colorado Rapids on August 3, signing an 18-month deal with the MLS side.

Whilst Holding has quickly slotted into Colorado's backline, it's fair to say his start to life in the Rockies hasn't gone to plan. He won just one of his six appearances and failed to keep a single clean sheet, with Colorado missing out on the playoffs on the final day of the campaign after a 2-2 draw vs. LAFC.

Thomas Müller

Thomas Müller has revolutionized Vancouver's season (Image credit: Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images)

When Bayern Munich announced in April that Thomas Müller would depart following the expiry of his contract, many expected him to hang up his boots after a quarter-century at the club. Instead, he's gone from dominating German soccer to leading Vancouver Whitecaps to a maiden MLS Cup Final appearance.

Müller has breathed fresh new life into Vancouver Whitecaps' season by scoring 9 goals and 4 assists in 12 games, 10 of which saw Vancouver win. And after claiming the Canadian Championship title, he has the chance to complete a domestic double by winning the MLS Cup.

Ashley Westwood

Ashley Westwood during his Aston Villa days

For a team with multiple veteran stars like Harry Toffolo, Tim Ream, and Zaha, it speaks volumes about Ashley Westwood's character that he is the club captain. In fact, since trading Burnley for Charlotte FC, he's worn the captain's armband for every single one of his 112 appearances (37 in 2026 alone).

He may not be the flashiest of players, but Westwood has remained the fulcrum of Dean Smith's midfield thanks to his tough tackling, his masterful passing, his relentless stamina, and his take-no-prisoners mindset. And as he approaches 36 years of age, he's proving that he's still got plenty of fuel left in the tank.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world (Image credit: Rich Storry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

We've saved the best for last. Lionel Messi had already consolidated his presence as the greatest player of all time when he joined MLS in 2023. And since then, he's led Miami from the nadir of American soccer to the zenith, guiding them to a Leagues Cup and a Supporters' Shield title.

After spearheading Miami to the best-ever MLS regular season record in 2024, Messi has delivered arguably the finest individual season in MLS history with 38 goals and 23 assists in 41 appearances. At 38, Messi has done just about everything there is to do in soccer, but can he lead Miami past Vancouver and secure the club's first-ever MLS Cup title?